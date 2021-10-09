Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.