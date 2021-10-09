Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $723.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.