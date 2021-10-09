Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

