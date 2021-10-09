Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

NOMD opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.