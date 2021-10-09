Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

