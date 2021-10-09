PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $675,128.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

