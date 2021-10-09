Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,322 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

