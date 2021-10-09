Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

