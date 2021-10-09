Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

