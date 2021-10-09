Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,238 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

