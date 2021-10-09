Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.66 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of PDC Energy worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,152,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

PDCE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

