Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

