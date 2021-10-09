Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.08 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

