Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

ROG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

