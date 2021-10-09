Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,030 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 22.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,902,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.30 and a 200 day moving average of $428.54. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

