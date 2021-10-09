Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

