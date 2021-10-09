Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,557,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.30 and its 200 day moving average is $428.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.