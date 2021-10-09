Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,230 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Itron worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

