Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of £15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

