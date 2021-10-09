ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.36. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 158,168 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.