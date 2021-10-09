ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 68,325 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

