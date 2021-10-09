ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 25,299 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of The Ensign Group worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

