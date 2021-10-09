ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,920 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

