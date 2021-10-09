ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

