ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,235,443. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

