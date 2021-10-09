ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

