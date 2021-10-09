ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.