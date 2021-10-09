Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.