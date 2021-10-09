Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Down 2.9%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 316,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

