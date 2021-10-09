Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

