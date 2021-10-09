Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,214 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

