Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of RS opened at $141.65 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.