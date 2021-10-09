Profund Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.62 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

