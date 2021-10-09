Profund Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

