Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,103 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

OHI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

