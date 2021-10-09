Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

