Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Head to Head Analysis

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A Summit State Bank 29.82% N/A N/A

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76 Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.78 $10.52 million N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Summit State Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

