Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,248 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

