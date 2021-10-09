Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,593 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.