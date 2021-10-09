Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.