Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 462,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

