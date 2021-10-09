Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 308 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

