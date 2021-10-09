Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

