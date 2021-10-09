Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

