Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

