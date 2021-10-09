Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

