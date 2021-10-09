Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

