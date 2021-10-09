Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in PG&E by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,821,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148,137 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 302,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PG&E by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in PG&E by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PCG opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

