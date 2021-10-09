Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $178,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $54,749,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $53,141,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $27,968,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,888,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

