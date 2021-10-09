Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Presearch has a market cap of $170.28 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

